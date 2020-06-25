Casi Davis Shows Off Her Curves in Black Strappy Monokini

Instagram model Casi Davis certainly raised a storm for her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a strappy monokini, the celebrity declared in the caption that some things can only be learned while in the middle of a storm.

Casi showed off her impressive curves in her latest series of snaps. The first displayed the model standing at the beach and next to some tall grass. She wore a black strappy monokini that rose high over her hips as she posed. The top featured a rounded neckline and shoestring straps over her shoulders.

Her smooth midriff was exposed and a single strap ran across it. Over her hips, secondary straps were also featured which highlighted her hourglass figure.

The Instagram sensation stood with one leg crossed slightly in front of the other and her shoulders thrown back, highlighting her cleavage, as she held a stem of grass.

On her head, she wore a straw hat with a wide brim in order to protect her face from the sun. Her blond hair was unstyled and hung down over her shoulders, which added to the beachy theme.

Casi wore minimal makeup. However, her eyes were highlighted with batwing eyeliner to further enhance her appearance. On her lips appeared to be a peachy shade of lipstick. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings.

In the second photo, Casi stood with her back to the camera. This made her pert derriere the center of attention as a result of the thong-style back. She glanced over her shoulder and looked down at the lens as the wind appeared to gently lift her long hair.

The beach could be seen in the background. While plenty of the sky was obvious, small drifts of clouds were also present.

As soon as Casi posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the set had amassed 34,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Killing the game,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“A flawless goddess,” said a fan.

“The most stunning and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” another user gushed.

“Magical sunflower,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further effect.

In addition, many of her followers simply relied on emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most often used appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji. The peach emoji was also popular as well.

Casi often shares images of herself in swimwear while at the beach. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently used a hose to cool herself down while oceanside.