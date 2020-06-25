Suzy Cortez Wears Nearly Nothing But Body Paint In Latest Instagram Update Wishing Leo Messi A Happy Birthday

Instagram model and Miss BumBum World 2019 Suzy Cortez has wowed her 2.2 million followers as she wished FC Barcelona player Leo Messi a happy birthday. Covering up in body paint, string bikini briefs, and a soccer ball, fans eagerly responded to the racy image.

The picture showed Suzy wearing red and blue body paint. She posed side on to the camera with her head looking demurely downwards. One hand rested gently on her pert derriere. Her other hand supported a gold soccer ball which she held in front of her stomach.

On top, Suzy wore nothing and exposed her chest, her hair the only coverup on one side. In addition, the number 10 was written in white paint over one breast.

The Instagram sensation wore what appeared to be fake eyelashes, mascara, and eyeliner along with neutral shades of eyeshadow which highlighted her beautiful features. On her plump lips seemed to be a shade of pink lipstick.

Her hair was styled with a messy look in mind. Parted to one side, her tresses cascaded down over one shoulder and fell to her slender waist.

Suzy stood in front of a black background which drew further attention to her bright bodypaint.

According to the caption, which was translated from Portuguese to English via Google Translate, the celebrity wished Leo Messi a happy birthday, hence his number being written across her chest and the color selection.

Considering the frontal nudity in Suzy’s picture, it is considered not safe for viewing at work. However, the snap can be seen via her official Instagram account. In addition, the model also shared a short clip earlier in the day in which she wore a shirt with Messi’s name and number on the back. This can be safely viewed below.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had gathered more than 19,500 likes and plenty of comments.

“Beautiful pic,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“BEST 1 yet,” a fan insisted.

“Very very very very very beautiful body,” said another user.

“You are stunning, in any light,” a fourth person wrote.

However, many of her followers were overcome and found they could not formulate via words how they felt. Instead, they used emoji in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

Suzy often delights her fans by showing extremely revealing images and videos to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently very nearly revealed all while wearing lacy white underwear.