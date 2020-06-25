Republican House Candidate Publishes Report Claiming Video Of George Floyd’s Death Was A ‘Deepfake’

Winnie Heartstrong, a Republican candidate for the House of Representatives from the St. Louis area, published a report claiming that the video of George Floyd’s death was a “deepfake.” The report was published on a site called “Investigate Deepfake Floyd,” which is a site dedicated to pursuing the conspiracy theory that Floyd was not killed in the video that went viral around the country and the world.

The report claimed that Heartstrong and several other “citizen investigators” analyzed the video and determined that none of the people seen in the video were actually there.

“We conclude that no one in the video is really one person but rather they are all digital composites of two or more real people to form completely new digital persons using deepfake technology,” Heartstrong wrote in her report.

Heartstrong’s report dove into an analysis of the video, pointing out what she claimed were inconsistencies that proved it was digitally manipulated. The analysis included several pictures with bright red circles around parts of the images, pointing out these alleged inconsistencies. This analysis went on for several pages of the report.

At one point in the report, Heartstrong claimed that the mannequins used for disaster training looked like Floyd and could have been used to fake the murder that was shown in the viral video of Floyd’s death. However, Heartstrong also explained how the murder might have been staged.

George Floyd is alive, America!

Prove me wrong!#floydisalive You can watch the full 4 mins video on my Parler account. pic.twitter.com/R23cKFgNDj — Dr. Winnie Heartstrong for Congress (@realDrWinnie) May 31, 2020

The only consistent claim in the report is that the person seen being murdered in the viral video is not Floyd — either because he’s still alive or because he died several years ago. In May, Heartstrong posted a video to her Twitter account that explained her theory that Floyd is actually still alive. However, the report that she released on “Investigate Deepfake Floyd” claimed that Floyd had actually died in 2016. Heartstrong’s report contradicts itself and her previous statements several times.

Heartstrong also asserted that the videos the world saw of Floyd’s death were released in order to create racial tension in the country.

According to The Daily Beast, Heartstrong has been sharing conspiracy theories about Floyd’s death for almost a month on her Twitter account. Some of her tweets about Floyd’s death being a deepfake have since been deleted, but some are still visible on her account.

When The Daily Beast, who first reported the story, reached out to Heartstrong for a comment, she declined. She referred them to her report and the videos she’s posted on social media.

None of the claims Heartstrong made in her report have been substantiated.