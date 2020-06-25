Jameela Jamil Slams Kim Kardashian For Her Recent ‘Damaging And Disappointing’ Corset Video

Jameela Jamil took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to slam Kim Kardashian for her recent “damaging and disappointing” corset video. Read the entirety of Jamil’s statement on her Instagram here.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian uploaded a short video clip of herself wearing a corset that tightly gripped her waist and hips. While some fans loved the reality star’s look in the post, many called her out for flaunting what they deemed an unhealthy body image.

According to The Good Place actress, she received thousands of private messages regarding the video, asking her to address it.

Jamil said that she had not yet addressed it, not because she did not find the post harmful, but because she was proud of how far her fans have come in recognizing “a bullsh*t expectation of women.”

She said her “work here is done,” as people have begun to acknowledge and understand the dangerous body image promoted by the Kardashian family.

“If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans… then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me.”

Alongside her lengthy statement, Jamil included a still frame of Kardashian’s corset video and said she was not trying to “cancel” her, but instead, educate people on what she is promoting and how it can be upsetting.

The 34-year-old went on to say that Kardashian has struggled with obsessing over her own body, and much of that is from how heavily scrutinized she has been by the media, particularly concerning her and her sisters’ appearances.

“She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following,” Jamil wrote.

The radio presenter continued, saying that what the socialite was promoting is harmful, but Kardashian may not even be aware of how similar what she does is to “what her idols did to her.”

According to Jamil, Kardashian is promoting “a tiny waist” as “the key to femininity and sex appeal” because she “grew up in the era of Heroin Chic,” where it was common for women to be told they needed “to look like an addict starving to death.”

To conclude her caption, Jamil said that there was not much point in “yelling” at Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and that it was far more critical to unfollow brands and celebrities who promote harmful beauty stigmas instead.

“You’re the boss and none of them are sh*t without you.”

The final line of her statement was a call-to-action fo her 3 million followers to block and move on from people like Kardashian.

Her post generated a massive response, with over 340,900 likes and more than 8,900 comments.