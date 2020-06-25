Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Figure While Jumping Rope In Skimpy Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo often shows off her amazing physique to her 1.5 million Instagram followers — and today was no exception. Wearing a tiny outfit, the fitness fanatic jumped rope as she revealed just how she managed to achieve her look.

In the clip, Qimmah wore a black crop top and matching bikini bottoms. The top featured the words “Good Vibes” across the front in pink-and-white lettering. She also wore a lilac-colored sports bra underneath. Both items had delicate shoestring straps. In addition, the briefs also had the same thin straps and they sat high over her chiseled hips during the workout.

It appeared that the fitness guru was sweating during the clip or that she had been sprayed with liquid so that her abs and thighs glistened under the light.

The celebrity wore white socks and runners. On her hands were dark-colored fingerless gloves, likely to protect her palms from any blisters that might form from the intense workout.

Qimmah’s hair was straightened and slicked back. It held in place in a low ponytail that kept her locks out of her face.

In the caption, Qimmah spoke of the things that helped her achieve her chiseled physique. Included in her list were physical challenges, basketball boot camps, and custom meals.

During the video, she showed off her impressive jump rope skills. Starting easily, the model was shown in slow motion. The action was then sped up to normal time as her routine changed from easily achievable jumping skills to those considered more advanced.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the clip had garnered 12,500 likes and plenty of comments.

“Molded by the gods!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“That’s it!!! Going to work on my body! Looking at you I feel inspired to the max!! You are so beautiful!” a fan said after being inspired by the post.

“Definition of perfect and flawless,” said another user.

“Ripped!” a fourth person simply wrote, adding a string of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use only emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji. The muscly arm was also popular considering the content.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah showed off an impressive stretch routine yesterday. Wearing a white jumpsuit, the fitness trainer slid down easily into the splits to the delight of her fanbase.