YouTuber Kristin Johns Provides An Update Regarding Weeks After Being Involved In A Horrific Hit And Run

Kristin Johns and her husband Marcus were hit by a car while on a bike ride and sustained severe injuries.

YouTuber Kristin Johns took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 24 to share a joyful photo of herself and discuss how she is doing after being involved in an accident. In mid-May, Kristin and her husband Marcus were involved in a horrific hit and run accident while on a bike ride. They both suffered major injuries and are in the process of recovery.

In the photo, Kristin appeared much different than she did weeks ago as she sat in her hospital bed informing her followers about what had happened. In this snapshot, a wide smile was visible on her face and she appeared to be laughing. She looked stunning in a red dress with white flowers on it, her long brown hair down in loose waves. The 25-year-old appeared to be wearing some light makeup, including mascara and pink lipstick.

She held a white coffee mug with both hands while sitting on a counter near a window. In her caption, Kristin discussed that as she goes through the healing process she has been focused on keeping a positive mindset and celebrating small victories. The victory she enjoyed today was putting on her shoes without help for the first time in weeks.

She concluded her caption with a message for others out there that are going through similar kinds of suffering. She encouraged them to keep pushing forward and to know that whatever emotions they are feelings, they are justified. Kristin assured them that they are not alone and that whatever they are going through, they will come out of the situation on the other side stronger than ever.

Kristin got a lot of love on the post, which racked up 40,000 likes in just an hour. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the beautiful photo as well as her positive mindset. Others thanked her, saying that her encouragement was just what they needed.

“What a beautiful message! Celebrating your victories with you!” remarked one person.

“I love this! Definitely something I needed to hear!” wrote another.

“Keep it up! You will make it through this we are believing with you!” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Kristin and Marcus suffered broken bones and were badly battered during the accident. They are no longer allowed to discuss the investigation regarding the person who hit them and drove off. However, they previously stated that they were told the individual had been on the run from police and allegedly hit them on purpose to create a distraction.