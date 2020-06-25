Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Sexy Blue Printed Mini Dress

In her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 982,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she showcased her toned figure in a blue-and-white printed mini dress. The ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

Alexa didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture appeared to be snapped indoors. A few decor elements were visible in the background, including Alexa’s kitchen with a stainless steel refrigerator and a cabinet with some plants atop it to her right.

The dress had a dip in the neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders. Ruched detailing accentuated her cleavage, and a tie embellishment hung down below her breasts. The top portion of the dress and the bottom were attached on the sides, but the garment had a large cut-out on the abdomen that showed off Alexa’s toned stomach.

The bottom portion of the dress had a figure-hugging fit that clung to Alexa’s toned figure. The dress showed off her slim hips and thighs, and the hem came just a few inches down her legs. The photo was cropped just below the hem, so not much of her legs were visible in the frame, but the dress likely flaunted her sculpted stems in real life.

Alexa kept the accessories very simple, adding a necklace with a Chanel pendant that she has worn many times before. Her long blond locks were straightened, and she wore them in a sleek style that cascaded down her chest. She posed with one hand by her side and the other holding her silky tresses as she gazed directly at the camera.

Alexa’s beauty look was simple yet stunning, with what looked like a soft pink hue on her lips and a hint of bronzer to give her a golden glow. Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 7,600 likes and 168 comments within two hours.

“Hottest blonde in the country!” one fan remarked.

“Alexa, you always look absolutely gorgeous!” another follower added.

“Blue looks amazing on you, dear Alexa,” one fan wrote.

“You are like a beautiful and lovely angel, lady,” another commented.

