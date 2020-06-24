Bruna Rangel Lima Tells Instagram Followers To Smell The Roses While Wearing A Floral Two-Piece

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima has once again delighted her 4 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a floral ensemble, the celebrity insisted that her fans should take the time to slow down and “smell the roses.”

The Instagram sensation showed off her amazing figure in two images posted to her official account today. The first snap showed Bruna standing front on towards the camera in order to show off the details in the outfit.

The white bra and matching bikini bottoms featured tiny red roses and green leaves. The top was cut low in the front and called attention to her cleavage. The briefs, by contrast, sat high on her hips.

Bruna posed with one arm out to support herself and the other rested on her hair, just over her chest. Her head was tilted slightly to one side as she stared directly at the lens.

Her long golden hair was straightened and parted in the middle. The tresses fell over her shoulders and hid the straps in the first image.

In the second photo, the celebrity had her back to her intended audience, which put her booty firmly on display in the thong-style briefs. She positioned herself with a leg bent and the fingers of one hand resting gently on her shapely thigh. Bruna looked over one shoulder, her lips parted and with a coy expression on her face.

The model needed little makeup to enhance her natural beauty. However, it was evident that she wore some eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner to highlight her eyes. In addition, she appeared to be wearing a dusty pink shade of lipstick.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were eager to respond. Within one hour, the set had gathered more than 25,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“You have an amazing body,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“With pleasure!!!” a fan gushed in response to Bruna’s caption.

“You’re incredible,” said another user.

“Stunning. You’re Amazing!!” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji throughout the comment.

Along with many people simply stating that Bruna looked “beautiful” in the set, many also resorted to only using emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. Considering the fact that the second shot showed off Bruna’s famous derriere, the peach emoji was also used frequently.

Bruna often wows her followers with her selection of bathing suits and underwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent post saw her wearing a snakeskin-print one-piece swimsuit that left her followers begging for more.