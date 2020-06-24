Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik Finalize Their Divorce

According to court documents obtained by People, Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have finalized their divorce nine months after announcing their split.

The article indicated that their divorce was officially finalized on June 1 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

While Deschanel took her husband’s name while they were married, her last name has been returned to her previous surname.

The former married couple share two children, Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 3. They will share joint custody of their son and daughter.

People also stated that they have decided their “deferred compensation will not be split,” and they will retain their individual pension and retirement funds.

“All retirement‚ pension or deferred compensation assets in either party’s name shall be and are confirmed to each as their sole and separate property, and the other party shall have no right, title or interest to them‚ and each shall indemnify and hold the other harmless with respect thereto” said the documents.

The New Girl actor and producer first met on the film Rock the Kasbah and then got married in June 2015. They were together for over three years before they split in January 2019.

Pechenik officially filed for divorce nine months later due to “irreconcilable differences.”

In September of last year, they released a joint statement to confirm their break up. In it, they admitted that they were “better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.”

They also said they would “remain committed” to their business and their family.

Despite confirming their split publically last fall, a source had previously disclosed to People that they had actually split up several months before that.

The source said that both Deschanel and Pechenik were “very involved parents,” and despite being “separated for several months,” they were still doing their best to make things as “smooth” as possible for their children.

They also added that the couple was very private, which seemed to be why it took them a few months to release a statement.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Deschanel had been spotted cozying up to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

People reported that the pair were “going steady” and had quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

The 42-year-old previously told the outlet that he loved being stuck inside with the Trolls voice actress, saying she was a tremendous cook and a great musician, so she frequently played songs and made the house feel lively with music.

He further added that he felt grateful to be with someone so positive.