Khloe Terae Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In A Figure-Hugging Denim Ensemble

Blond bombshell Khloe Terae stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers in her latest post, in which she rocked a figure-hugging denim ensemble. She shared snaps taken from different perspectives, flaunting her bombshell body and stunning features in the series of shots. The pictures were taken at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as the geotag indicated.

The first snap was a close-up that was cropped just below Khloe’s breasts, and focused on her beauty look and hairstyle. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail with some major volume, and her skin was bronzed and glowing.

Khloe’s piercing green eyes were lined with what looked like jet black eyeliner, and accentuated with long lashes. She had what appeared to be a nude hue on her lips, which were slightly parted, and a generous amount of bronzer and highlighter to contour her facial features. She posed with one hand resting on her neck, and gazed directly at the camera. The shot also showed off her accessories, including a silver watch, a thick gold ring on a chain around her neck, and a pair of small hoop earrings.

The second snap showed off the back of her ensemble. Khloe rocked a denim crop top and matching bottoms, and the outfit clung to her curves while also showing off plenty of her tanned skin. Her ponytail reached all the way to her rear, cascading down her back. In the third shot, she faced the camera and showed off more of her outfit. The crop top she wore had embroidery that made it look like a bustier, and a column of delicate buttons down the front. The look showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, showing off her toned arms as well.

A sliver of her stomach was on display before the waistband of her high-waisted pants started. The pants had a matching column of four buttons down the front, and hugged Khloe’s hips. She followed that shot up with a few more snaps that showcased her beauty and buxom body.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 4,400 likes and 138 comments within three hours.

“Girl, you’re gorgeous!!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Best Canadian tuxedo ever,” another follower commented, referring to her denim-on-denim look.

“Amazing as always,” one fan added.

“What self tanner are you using?” one follower asked, loving Khloe’s glow.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe thrilled her followers with a snap in which she rocked a white bikini with unique off-the-shoulder sleeves. The bikini showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and she posed with her legs partially immersed in a pool outside at a resort.