Donald Trump Will Not Follow New Jersey’s New Quarantine Order During Weekend Visit To His Golf Resort

Donald Trump will not be following New Jersey’s rule that out-of-staters must quarantine for 14 days after entering the state from coronavirus hotspots, with the White House saying the president does not have to abide by the newly instituted measure because he “is not a civilian.”

As CNBC reported, the surge in coronavirus cases across a number of largely southern states has led New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to institute a joint order requiring those who come in from out of state hot spots to quarantine for two weeks. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had hinted in recent weeks that the state may put the measure in place as cases start to rise, while New York has been on the decline for both positive cases and deaths.

Trump has planned a visit to New Jersey this weekend to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. The White House said on Wednesday that Trump would not be changing his plans for this weekend’s visit, and would not be abiding by the state’s order.

“The president of the United States is not a civilian,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere when asked about Trump’s visit.

Deere added that anyone in close proximity to Trump has been tested and found to be negative for COVID-19, and said there would be precautions to ensure that no one during the visit would be at risk.

“With regard to Arizona, the White House followed it’s COVID mitigation plan to ensure the President did not come into contact with anyone who was symptomatic or had not been tested,” Deere added. “Anyone traveling in support of the president this weekend will be closely monitored for symptoms and tested for COVID and therefore pose little to no risk to the local populations.”

Trump has been criticized in the past for refusing to take safety precautions when traveling, saying he would not wear a mask despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling on all Americans to do so in public. Trump has also flouted local measures put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, not wearing a mask during an appearance in Phoenix, Arizona, this week. As Business Insider reported, the city of Phoenix could impose a $250 fine on Trump and those seen not wearing masks during the event.

A number of people close to Trump, including many who work in the White House, have tested positive for coronavirus in recent weeks.