Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curves In A Cleavage-Baring Crop Top And Shorts

Angela rocked an outfit that featured a polka-dot print pattern.

Angela Simmons showed off her killer curves in a cute outfit with a slightly retro vibe in a photo that she uploaded to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the caption of her post, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star revealed that she was modeling an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She also acknowledged that she has a partnership with the brand.

Angela channeled her inner pinup girl in a crop top and a pair of matching shorts that were navy blue with a white polka-dot print pattern. Her top had long sleeves with ruffle details on the shoulders. The garment featured a low neckline and front ties underneath the bust, which Angela wore pulled tight in a knot. This accentuated her ample cleavage.

The fashion influencer’s shorts had a high waist that hit above the navel. However, Angela was still showing off a swath of her sculpted ab muscles. This was physical evidence of just how hard the fitness enthusiast works to stay in shape.

Angela’s shorts clung to her curvy hips, helping to highlight her hourglass shape. The bottom hem of the leg openings hit up high on the thigh, so she was also flaunting her strong quads. On her feet, she wore a pair of high heels that accentuated her toned calves. The shoes were white with black polka dots, and they had pointed toes.

Angela’s accessories included a pair of large silver hoop earrings, a watch or bracelet on her right wrist, and a large ring on the middle finger of her left hand. Her long, dark hair was styled in glamorous spiraling curls that cascaded down her chest. She wore her tresses with a deep side part.

Angela appeared to rock makeup that included dark mascara on her thick, fluttery eyelashes, eye shadow in a neutral color palette, and a glossy, dark pink lip. Her face looked dewy and flawless, and her skin had an allover glow.

Angela struck a seductive pose by standing in a doorway with her right arm upraised and her hand resting against the door frame. Her lips were slightly parted, and she was looking directly at the camera. In the caption of her post, Angela shared a few lyrics from the Beyonce song “Partition.”

Over the course of two hours, Angela’s Instagram followers rewarded her photo with over 42,000 likes and 600 comments.

“You are the definition of perfection,” wrote one fan.

“Well no matter what you wear I like you,” gushed another admirer.

“You are the kind of girl I like,” a third fan confessed in response to Angela’s caption.