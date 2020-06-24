Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Skimpy Neon Pink Bikini Top For Sexy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a video clip in which she flaunted her curves in a neon pink bikini top. The bikini she wore was from the brand Maria Gueixa, and Yaslen made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post.

Yaslen didn’t include a geotag that indicated where the video clip was filmed, but she was in a neutral space with large planters visible in the background and white textured walls. The tile floors underneath were white as well, and she posed on some pale gray furniture. Her bikini was a burst of color in the neutral backdrop.

Yaslen started out perched on the corner of a modern seating area, and had her legs slightly spread as she gazed seductively at the camera and ran her hands up her body. Her bikini top featured neon pink cups with black strings stretching around her neck and back, and the brand’s name in bold black type along the cups. The neon hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Yaslen paired the bikini top with skimpy bottoms that had neon pink straps on the sides. The straps stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and elongating her legs. Though the neon hue was incorporated on the straps, the majority of the bottoms featured a black-and-white print.

Yaslen’s blond locks were styled in effortless curls, and she flipped her hair at one point, flaunting her figure.

She leaned back, showing off her toned abs, and then leaned forward to display her cleavage. The clip then showed Yaslen standing up in front of the planters filled with lush greenery. At one point, she had her back to the camera, and the thong-style bikini bottoms exposed her pert posterior. At the end of the video, Yaslen stretched out on the gray couch and tugged the straps of her bikini bottoms seductively.

Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 71,600 views and 398 comments within 22 hours.

“Breathtaking!” one fan commented.

“Woww you look amazing,” another fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“So gorgeous,” another remarked.

“Love your hair babe,” one fan added, captivated by Yaslen’s curls.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a sexy snap in which she rocked a cropped sweater that exposed her toned stomach and a tantalizing amount of underboob. The sweater had a bold pink-and-white print, and Yaslen paired the top with some simple yet sexy pink underwear.