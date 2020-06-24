Dolly Castro Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Animal-Print Bodysuit

On Wednesday, June 24, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro shared a stunning snap with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the 35-year-old posed in what appears to be a living room. Furniture and a sizable mirror can be seen in the background. While the exact location of the casual photoshoot was not specified, the post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in Orange County, California.

The mother-of-one flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging leopard-print bodysuit tucked into a pair of brown high-waisted pants. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. Dolly piled on the accessories, wearing a Chanel chain belt, gold hoop earrings, numerous bracelets, and her sparkling engagement ring.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a low bun with a few loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, false eyelashes, highlighter, blush, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a bright coral color.

For the photo, Dolly stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She placed one of her hands on her waist, as she hooked her thumb into her pants pocket. The model gazed directly at the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, which was written in both English and Spanish, the social media sensation seemingly encouraged her followers to “[b]e patient and stay focused” when trying to achieve their goals.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“What beautiful photos you take, they are spectacular,” wrote a fan.

“Just beautiful queen,” added a different devotee.

“Always stunning!!!!” said another follower.

“You look incredible,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.