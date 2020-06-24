WWE News: Multiple People Test Positive Coronavirus, Including In-Ring Talent – Family Not Allowed At Tapings

Multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the WWE Performance Center in the last week, including in-ring talent. Names and exact details weren’t released, but reports state that at least three people have had a positive test. All of those people were in the Performance Center over the last few days, and this situation has led to family members not being allowed at tapings this week.

Pro Wrestling Sheet first reported the positive tests, but it isn’t known as to when those employees took their tests.

As many know, WWE has held all of its shows at the Performance Center in Orlando since mid-March. Fans only just started appearing in the crowd again, but they have been NXT superstars, developmental talent, and the family members of some of those on the roster.

That will not be the case for this week’s taping as friends and family won’t be allowed at the request of medical staff members.

Friends and family will not be permitted at this week's WWE tapings, per the request of WWE medical. They had been asked to remain isolated ahead of tapings and were to be tested again. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 24, 2020

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, more testing will be done this week before all TV production. NXT will take place on Wednesday evening with Friday Night SmackDown happening later in the week. WWE already has some footage from previous weeks, but not everything as of yet.

WWE is planning on running a set of tapings on Friday and Saturday of this week. They are hoping to record enough footage to cover the next two weeks of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. That would allow for less organized large gatherings of people.

As of this writing, the tapings have not been canceled or altered in any fashion. WWE is going to have its medical staff do additional testing to make sure that COVID-19 does not spread among in-ring talent and backstage employees.

WWE

On Wednesday, Florida broke its old record for new cases of COVID-19 in a single day with 5,506. As reported by NBC Miami, it brought the state’s total up to 109,014. The number of deaths due to the coronavirus is up to 3,281.

As reported by The Inquisitr, an unnamed female developmental talent did test positive for COVID-19 last week. That one positive test had already brought forth chaos and feelings of uncertainty backstage. That person has not returned to the Performance Center since receiving her test results.

The next few weeks of shows could look different than they recently have due to this situation. WWE has already brought in new safety measures and had fans practicing social distancing, but this could change everything.