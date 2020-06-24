Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Black Crop Top And Shorts On Instagram

Stephanie Sanzo flaunted her sculpted physique in the most recent photo on her Instagram page.

In the shared snapshot, the Australian fitness trainer rocked a snug black crop top paired with matching fitted shorts. Stephanie posed with her body turned to one side and looked over her shoulder as she stared at the camera. The pose and the top’s short sleeves emphasized her chiseled tricep muscles. Her shorts were just as flattering, as they helped to accentuate her pert posterior.

Stephanie sported brown hair in the photo, a departure from her usual blonde. She pulled her chestnut-colored locks into a high ponytail that fell past her shoulders. Stephanie also seemed to have dusted light pink shadow beneath her arched eyebrows. There also appeared to rock a matte pink color on her lips.

Stephanie used her accompanying Instagram caption to encourage her fans to continue to pursue their fitness goals even when they don’t feel like it. She went on to stress how empowering it can be to push through discomfort.

The post has been liked more than 80,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 1,600 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several commenters thanked her for the inspirational words that she shared in her caption. Several also complimented her new darker hair color.

Thank you for this!!” one person wrote before they added two clapping emoji to their caption. “Great message and a great time to say it… Love the hair, love the shorts, love you.”

“I’m at the gym right now and am dreading being here but swole is the goal so I gotta do it,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Love you as a brunette. Great message, pushing through is so important,” a third person wrote.

“Love the message and love u. No BS, No Hype – dedication, hard work, and realistic expectations!

Sending love from sunny California,” a fourth gushed.

In a previous post, Stephanie shared videos of herself pushing through an upper-body workout that included bench presses, dumbbell incline presses, Bradford presses, lateral raises, chest-supported rear delt raises and more.

“This is a typical Upper Body Gym Based Workout for me which was focused on the CHEST + SHOULDERS,” she wrote in the caption. “This was the full session. If you have access to a gym and would like to give it try.”

The post has been liked more than 75,000 times and over 1,300 Instagram users have commented on it since its upload one day ago.