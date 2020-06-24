‘The Young And The Restless’ Showcases Jason Thompson’s Chilling Daytime Emmy Reel

The Young and the Restless showcased the Daytime Emmy nomination earning reel from Billy Abbott actor Jason Thompson on its social media today. Thomspon’s chilling scenes earned him a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Viewers can tune into CBS on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. to see if Thompson takes home the award for his portrayal.

Billy experienced a severe mental issue when Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) returned to Genoa City after being presumed dead for almost three years. After Adam caused Delia’s death, Billy struggled mightily, and it especially hurt that Adam never truly paid for taking Billy’s daughter’s life. Billy began experiencing a mental break after Adam came back, and it took him a while to figure out what had happened.

In the first dramatic scene, Billy woke up on the floor, and he did not know how he got there. Mostly, Billy missed some time, and he had no idea what happened during his blackout. He managed to keep the extent of his problems from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for a while, but she eventually caught on to her partner’s issues. In the next scene, Billy tearfully told Victoria that he was scared. He looked genuinely terrified. A moment later, Billy and Victoria sat at the foot of a bed, and a haunted Billy detailed all the things he’d dealt with as he struggled to face his demons. He admitted to hearing Delia laughing and calling out for him, and he experienced those things even when he was awake, which made the whole world topsy turvy for Billy. He was scared and didn’t know what was happening to him.

Finally, Billy laid on a bed in a remote cabin. Shockingly, Billy fought himself, and he tried to choke the life out of himself — the pain, grief, and sorry he’d dealt with over losing Delia finally came to the forefront. A stunned Victoria opened the door and saw Billy writhing around on the bed as his mind saw him fighting himself. Ultimately, it seemed that Billy wrestling with himself ended up curing him of hearing Delia and blacking out. He was able to come to grips with the situation without a lot of professional intervention, even though he did do some therapy. Although Victoria and Billy ended up breaking up again, she was by his side as he struggled with his thoughts of Delia in his torment after seeing Adam return from the dead last year.