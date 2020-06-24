Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Sheer Top And Daisy Dukes: ‘These Aren’t Inflatable’

Lindsey's revealing top featured panels shaped like palm trees.

Lindsey Pelas showed off her sexy summer style in an alluring Instagram photo that she shared with her 8.9 million followers on Wednesday. The model tantalized her fans by rocking a see-through top that left little to the imagination.

Lindsey showcased her bombshell curves in a clingy white top constructed out of sheer mesh. The sleeveless garment featured a low scoop neck that exposed a hint of cleavage, but the complete outline of her voluptuous breasts was visible through the top. Two opaque white appliques shaped like palm trees prevented the model from revealing too much.

Lindsey teamed her tropical-themed top with a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes in a light wash. Her faded shorts had a high waistline that accentuated her hourglass shape. The denim garment featured numerous slashes underneath the pockets and a frayed hem. The bottom hemline was high, so Lindsey was exposing a generous amount of leg. However, her photo cut off about mid-thigh, so most of her legs weren’t visible.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted down the center and straight. Some of her hair had been pulled in front of her shoulders, where it curved around the sides of her chest. Lindsey appeared to have on makeup that included bronze eye shadow, mascara, creamy pink lipstick on her plump pout, and lip liner that accentuated her cupid’s bow.

Lindsey was gazing directly at the camera with her sparkling blue eyes. She appeared to have one eyebrow slightly raised and wasn’t smiling, making her facial expression somewhat enigmatic. She posed with her right thumb teasingly hooked through a belt loop on her shorts.

The setting of Lindsey’s photo shoot was a small pool full of an array of large floats. The inflatables were shaped like a Pegasus, alligator, giant yellow rubber duck, doughnut, and killer whale. In the caption of her post, Lindsey seemingly cracked a joke about her famously large bust.

Over the span of an hour, Lindsey’s photo racked up over 36,000 likes. Her followers also flocked to the comments section of her post to react to her sizzling snapshot.

“Mine are,” quipped model Jessica Killings in response to Lindsey’s caption.

“Lmao! That’s funny right there, I don’t care who you are,” another commenter wrote.

“Best palm trees I’ve ever seen,” remarked a third fan.

“I never thought I would say this but I hate palm trees right now,” cracked a fourth admirer.

