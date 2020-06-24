Bethany Lily April Is A Total Hottie In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini

Bethany Lily April showed off her killer curves with another bikini-clad photo that sent her 3 million-plus Instagram fans into overdrive. The hot image was shared on her page a few hours ago, and it served as the perfect mid-week treat. The sexy photo can be viewed here.

The photo captured the British-born beauty posed in the center of the frame. The image was cropped just below her navel, but it still gave her fans a generous view of her incredible body. Bethany did not use a geotag to pinpoint her exact location, but she posed in a simple space, standing in front of a white wall.

Bethany extended her right arm outside of the frame and she used her opposite hand to gather a few strands of hair. The model twirled her long blond curls between her fingers and gazed into the camera with her piercing blue eyes. The model’s facial expression was somewhat serious as she pursed her lips for the camera. She captivated her audience while clad in a tiny bikini that showed off her curvy figure.

The skimpy swimwear boasted a funky pattern that looked similar to a giraffe print. It had triangular cups that were impossibly small and were spaced far apart, leaving her busty assets on display. The garment appeared to be secured over her shoulders with a halter-neck style, putting her fit, bronze arms and shoulders on display. Fans were treated to a tease of her taut tummy as she completed her look with a pair of matching bikini bottoms.

Bethany styled her tresses in loose waves with a middle part. She brushed some of her locks toward her back. The model sported a striking application of makeup that looked to include defined brows, dark eyeliner, and mascara. She dusted her cheeks with what appeared to be a light pink blush and added a shimmery highlighter directly above it. Bethany seemed to complete her look with a bright pink gloss on her full lips.

The post has been live for about three hours, but it’s already attracted a ton of attention. More than 49,000 social media users double-tapped the shot, while another 1,100-plus took their admiration further and left comments.

“Your [sic] so beautiful. I dream about you every night my dear,” one follower gushed.

“Definitely no such thing as a bad photograph of you, especially with that gorgeous natural beauty. Absolutely stunning as always,” a second fan added with a few red hearts.

“You are very beautiful my love,” wrote a third admirer.