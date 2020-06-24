Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign Speaking Deal With Agency That Represents The Obamas, Clintons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to offer hints of what their lives will be like following their move away from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to return to the public eye. The couple has signed a contract with Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements, according to The Los Angeles Times. The agency also represents Michelle and Barack Obama as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Per their deal, Harry and Meghan will take part in keynote speeches and moderated discussions with groups like trade associations, corporations, and community forums. The topics of these speeches and discussions will be subjects that the couple has already emphasized in their public lives, including gender equality, racial justice, the environment, and mental health.

The speaking deal represents a return to public life for the couple, who have been living in relative privacy since they formally stepped away from the royal family at the end of March. Their last public appearance was on Commonwealth Day in the UK.

As part of their agreement to step back from the royal family, Meghan and Harry agreed to be financially independent. This speaking deal also offers a preview of how the world-famous couple will earn a living now that they are not a part of the monarchy.

While in lockdown, both Harry and Meghan have continued their charity efforts in the UK and the US, where they’re now living. The couple has been spotted out in Los Angeles delivering food in partnership with Project Angel Food. The organization offers free meals to those in need.

They also wrote a letter to StreetGames, a charitable organization that has been offering fresh meals to people in London amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the letter, which was dated June 19, they expressed their gratitude to the organization for helping those in need.

“We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London. To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports, and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic,” the letter read.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles from Canada in March. The couple had been staying in Canada since announcing they would be leaving the royal family. After making the move, the couple have reportedly begun house hunting in Los Angeles. In the meantime, they’ve been staying at Tyler Perry’s L.A. mansion, which has the level of private security that the couple will likely be looking for in their permanent home.