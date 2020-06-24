Simone Biles Slays In Red Bikini, Says ‘You’ll Find Me At The Pool’

Olympic champion Simone Biles showcased her fit physique in another bikini snapshot via her Instagram page and her fans went wild over it. The red bikini photo was posted on Tuesday and Simone was poolside as she enjoyed some sunshine.

The Tuesday afternoon post showed Simone sitting on the edge of a pool, her feet in the shallow water. She did not note where exactly where she was or who else might have joined her for this sunny poolside excursion, but she was clearly having fun.

However, Simone did have a pink plastic cup on the pool deck next to her with her name written on it in black marker, so it seemed that she was at a gathering with other people. There were some colorful murals on the walls behind the gymnast, but no other people were visible in this particular shot.

Simone had a pair of sunglasses pushed up on top of her head to hold her hair back from her face and she smiled broadway toward the camera. She had arms behind her, bracing herself a bit as she sat on the side of the pool, and she cocked her head slightly to one side.

The Olympian wore a red bikini for this outing, but she seemingly didn’t note the brand of the colorful suit. The top appeared to have buttons down the front, with a knotted tie just below her chest, providing a solid amount of coverage.

The waistband of Simone’s bikini bottoms sat well below her navel, allowing her to showcase her chiseled abs. It appeared that Simone kept her accessorizing simple in this case, wearing a silver belly button ring and little else aside from her red bikini.

In less than 22 hours, nearly 125,000 of Simone’s 3.8 million followers had liked this latest bikini upload. In addition, more than 600 people commented on the shot.

“You have a smile to die for,” one fan noted.

“So perfect nothing more to say just wow,” a follower praised.

“You are a very lovely little lady red brings out your beautiful features Indeed. smoking hot,” another fan shared.

“That’s the luckiest pool in the galaxy…lol” someone else teased.

Simone kept her caption to go along with this sizzling-hot photo simple, simply noting that she could be found by the pool.

For those who follow the Olympian’s Instagram posts, that teaser probably came as no surprise. Another recent post showed her enjoying some summer sun while wearing a lavender bikini, and she’s flaunted her jaw-droppingly fit physique in other poolside bikini photos in the past as well. She always looks stunning in photos like these and her fans never leave her hanging in terms of showing their love for her or her stunning figure.