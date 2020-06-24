Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Showcases Her Fit Figure In A Tiny Bikini For Latest Update

Model Jocelyn Chew delighted fans with a view of her insanely fit body for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she held a kitten while she posed in a tiny bikini that showcased her assets and toned midsection.

The 28-year-old had rejoiced about returning to sets for photo shoots and shared several behind-the-scenes clips recently, but for this snap she kept it simple. She was photographed outside, and although this did not seem to be part of a professional shoot she still looked stunning while getting to know her new furry friend.

Chew was captured from the thighs up as she stood in front of a wall with white siding, and next to a door with glass panels. The Canadian-born model had her brown hair pulled back in a loose bun at the top while the bottom was draped over her shoulders. She rested her right arm on her thigh and jutted out her hip to accentuate her figure. In her left arm she held an adorable striped kitten.

The model sported a copper-colored bikini that showcased her curves. Her small top hugged onto her chest and embellished her bust, while the bottom had thin straps that tied on the side. She wore several bracelets on her left arm, and a couple necklaces to complete the ensemble. Her complexion popped against the white backdrop, which made her defined stomach more prevalent. Chew added a caption about becoming an aunt to the feline and added paw print and a cat emoji.

Many of the model’s 543,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the snap that was posted Wednesday, as more than 13,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. She received over 120 comments in short order. Her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Models Daiane Sodre and Holly Madison both left fire emoji in the comment section. Fans and friends alike responded to Chew’s killer physique.

“Renaming you THE BODY in my phone,” popular Instagrammer Irish Sarah wrote.

“If gorgeous was a Ten you’re like a 15,” an admirer responded while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Reasons why you poppin #225585,” another follower added.

“Perfect beautiful body,” one fan exclaimed.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Chew recently flaunted her fit frame in a short clip while on the set of a photo shoot. She sported a small white bikini that barely covered her body, and danced while using a pixie filter. That post earned over 27,000 likes and 200 comments from her fan base.