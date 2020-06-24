Corrie Yee Rocks Chain Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Corrie Yee seems to be ready for warmer temperatures. Her Instagram page of late has seen plenty of snapshots that show her flaunting her fabulous figure in skimpy swimsuits. On Wednesday, she put her curves on display in a sexy chain bikini that left little to the imagination.

The model’s racy update, which is posted on her Instagram page, consisted of a single snap that featured her standing in a dining room next to a table. The photo had a light blue hue, giving it a dreamy vibe. A glass wall was on one side of the room and a glass chandelier hug over the table.

Corrie’s tiny two-piece was made of black straps and thin gold chains. While not much of the front could be seen because of the way she was standing, it was clear that the number showed plenty of skin. The cups amounted to several chains with the straps holding them on her body. The bottoms were equally revealing, with a cheeky back that also consisted of gold chains and thin straps.

The popular influencer stood with her back facing the camera and one of her bare feet in a chair. She held her hands in her hair and looked over her shoulder, giving the camera a sultry look. She arched her back and pointed her toes as she leaned forward, accentuating her perky rear end. The pose also highlighted her shapely back and toned arms. It also gave her fans a nice look at her sideboob.

Corrie wore her hair styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back. Her makeup application appeared to include thick brows, smoky eye shadow, and mascara on her eyelashes. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she also wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Corrie credited the photographer and her tanning salon.

Many of her fans took time to give the post some love.

“Goodness gracious that’s incredible Corrie! Beautiful!” gushed one follower.

“Legs for days!! Awesome picture! Awesome table. Have an awesome day,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning and smoking hot,” commented a third admirer.

“What an amazing body you have,” gushed a fourth fan.

Corrie certainly has an enviable body, and she seems to enjoy flaunting it in some of the skimpiest outfits she can find. Last week, she turned up the heat in a set of pink and black lingerie that left most of her skin exposed.