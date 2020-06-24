Khloé Kardashian Reportedly ‘Seems Extremely Happy’ Following Father’s Day Celebration With Tristan Thompson

The former couple have been celebrating many holidays together recently.

Khloé Kardashian is grateful that she’s able to spend time with her daughter and her ex, Tristan Thompson. According to a source that spoke with People, the trio recently celebrated Father’s Day together in Los Angeles. The source added that Kardashian has been relishing the holidays they’ve all spent together this year.

“Tristan celebrated Father’s Day in L.A. with Khloé and True. Khloé is very happy that they have been able to celebrate so many special days together this year, including Easter, True’s birthday, and Mother’s Day,” the source said.

To celebrate the holiday, Kardashian also posted a couple of pictures of Thompson with their daughter True on Instagram, according to the magazine.

The photo showed Thompson and True hanging in the pool, and another of them wearing matching camouflage outfits. In the caption to the post, Kardashian said that True and Thompson were “definitely twins.”

True remains their main priority, but Kardashian and Thompson are also growing back together, according to the source.

“She and Tristan are great. And Khloé seems extremely happy,” the source said.

Thompson and Kardashian broke up after news broke last year that Thompson had cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, who was a friend of the family. Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with True. In spite of the issues they’ve had in the past, recent reporting has suggested that the two are still drawn to each other.

“The lockdown made them closer. They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A,” a source told People earlier this month.

The source added that the two were great co-parents, and still liked one another. They also said that Thompson has been on his best behavior and that Kardashian remains “charmed” by him. The source also speculated that, if Thompson is able to keep it up, Kardashian may get back together with him, as she isn’t currently seeing anyone else.

In addition to the Father’s Day note he received from Kardashian, Thompson also got a shout-out in Kris Jenner’s Father’s Day Instagram post. The post featured a collage of fathers with their children from her family, including Kanye West, her son Rob, as well as Caitlyn Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian. To accompany the collage, Jenner wrote a post wishing them all a happy Father’s Day and thanking them for teaching, loving, and supporting her kids and grandkids and leading by example.