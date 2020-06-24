Cindy Prado Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Bustier & Tiny Denim Shorts

On Wednesday, June 24, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 27-year-old posing in what appears to be a living room. Furniture, a fireplace, and hanging wall art can be seen in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white bustier top and a pair of barely-there distressed denim shorts. Cindy also sported a light wash denim jacket with fringe detailing that had slid off her shoulders. The revealing ensemble, which was from the clothing brand White Fox Boutique, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection.

For the photoshoot, Cindy styled her honey-colored hair in loose curls and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, a few coats of mascara, and nude lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Cindy stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She tugged on the waistband of her shorts and gazed directly into the camera. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and placing one of her hands on the side of her head. The Instagram star looked off into the distance, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be encouraging her followers to do some self-reflection. She also provided additional advertisement to White Fox Boutique by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Fans also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look amazing!” wrote a fan.

“Stunning,” added a different devotee.

“Love this look,” remarked another follower, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow… you’re sooooooooo beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Cindy has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a strappy snakeskin swimsuit. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.