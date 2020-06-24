After Donald Trump’s Slow Testing Down Comment, Federal Goverment To End Funding For Coronavirus Test Sites

The Trump administration is ending federal funding for 13 coronavirus test sites, many of them in hard-hit Texas, which is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, as CNBC reports.

The move comes just days after President Donald Trump told the assembled crowd at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally that he had asked his coronavirus team to slow down testing in order to reduce the number of confirmed cases in the country. Officials in the Trump administration initially claimed that Trump made the comments in jest, that they were tongue-in-cheek, or that the comments were an attempt to point out hypocrisy in the media. But when asked directly, the president stood by his comments, saying “I don’t kid.”

Now, 7 sites in Texas and 6 sites in Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado, and Pennsylvania will no longer receive federal funding as of the end of June.

A spokesperson for the White House said that it was still supporting testing efforts.

“We are providing federal support in a different way,” Trump administration testing czar, Admiral Brett Giroir said, noting that hundreds of other sites will continue to receive funding.

“We are going to increase testing, both in the number and the quality, and in the targeting on social media.”

The Trump admin. plans to end federal funding and support for coronavirus testing sites at the end of this month, @NBCNews has learned. pic.twitter.com/6JPPHra2Xk — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 24, 2020

Trump has repeatedly blamed the high number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States on the number of tests being conducted.

“Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!” Trump tweeted yesterday.

The U.S. has conducted more tests than any other country, but it is far behind others in terms of per capita testing. Experts say that a robust, widespread testing system is necessary in order to slow the spread of the disease, which has seen a resurgence in many parts of the country in recent days.

Texas stands to be most impacted by the decision and a representative for the COVID-19 response in the state says that they’ll likely be forced to hire private contractors in order to continue the necessary testing, as Business Insider reports.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz is pushing back on the administration’s decision, calling for more and fully-funded testing in the state.

The administration has said that the move is being made, in part, to encourage states to put more of an emphasis on community funded and private testing efforts.