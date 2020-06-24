Ellie O’Donnell Sizzles In Ultra-Revealing Monokini In New Instagram Post

On Tuesday, June 23, Ellie O’Donnell flashed some serious skin in her latest Instagram update. The British bombshell modeled a sexy one-piece bathing suit that flaunted all of her curves, leaving little to the imagination.

The new snapshot showed Ellie enjoying the warm sunshine at a resort in Ibiza. She sat poolside and posed sideways in her skimpy swimsuit. She leaned backward using her right hand as support and raised her chin towards the sky while closing her eyes. Her left leg was bent, while her other leg was straightened. She was holding a glass of Prosecco, which was almost empty.

The model sported an ultra-revealing orange monokini. The swimsuit featured a scoop neckline, which displayed a generous amount of her decolletage. The tight fit of the garment pushed her breasts inward, showing more cleavage. The narrow straps that clung to her shoulders helped accentuate her lean arms. The skimpy garment’s high leg cuts exposed a great deal of skin, reaching her midriff.

Although not very visible in the shot, it seemed like the backside had a thong design. Much to the delight of fans, the angle showed the side of her curvy behind. The garment had a matching belt that was tied around her slim waist. The bright-colored swimwear made her flawlessly tanned complexion pop.

Ellie seemingly enhanced her beauty with cosmetics. She appeared to wear darkened eyebrows, some eyeshadow, several layers of black mascara, bronzer, and pink lipstick. Her blond hair looked wet from swimming. Its long strands were slicked back, hanging down her back. She wore several accessories with her sexy attire, including a pair of chunky gold earrings, several bracelets, a necklace, and a ring.

Ellie wrote a lengthy caption about her realizations in life. She mentioned not caring about what others think. She also shared that her scanty outfit was from a brand called MarsTheLabel.

In less than a day of going live, the upload amassed more than 40,400 likes and upwards of 370 comments. Many of her Instagram followers flocked to the comments section, showing her with compliments. Most of them praised her stunning physique. Other admirers opted to express their thoughts about the picture by leaving a string of emoji instead of words.

“You got their attention, for sure. You look amazing!!!” one of her admirers commented.

“I love this caption!! I like the way you think. Your pictures are always incredible,” another fan wrote.

“I bet the girls behind you were gawking at your hotness. They’re just jealous of your beauty,” a third follower added.