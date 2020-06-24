Abby Rao Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini While On A Boat

Internet sensation Abby Rao wowed plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted some revealing new snapshots of herself on Wednesday, June 24. She shared the new post with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The 22-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, was photographed on the side of a boat for the two-slide series. Abby took center stage in the images as she stood directly in front of the camera while the ocean filled the background behind her. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she popped her backside out and shared a pout with the camera.

Her long platinum blond hair, which featured highlights, did not appear to be styled as it fell down her back and over her shoulders in messy, natural-looking waves.

Abby also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the image, emphasizing her natural features and glamming up her look. The application looked to include foundation, blush, highlighter, bronzer, eyeshadow, mascara, and a pink lipstick.

However, it was her killer curves that stood out the most in the images, as she displayed them in a revealing bathing suit.

She opted for a white bikini top that tied around her neck and back. Though Abby didn’t face the camera, users could still see that the garment tightly hugged her voluptuous chest. The top’s tiny cups also exposed an ample amount of sideboob.

She paired the revealing bra with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms further showed off her curvaceous figure as they were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong. Particularly on display was the model’s bodacious derriere and hips.

She specified in the geotag that she was photographed just off the coast of Los Angeles, California.

In the post’s caption, she joked with fans, telling them to “get in” because they were headed to “Bikini Bottom” — the beginning of the sentiment is a popular line from Mean Girls.

The slideshow was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 80,000 likes since going live just 35 minutes ago. Over 300 users also headed to the comments section to praise the model, complimenting her on her beauty, body, and bikini.

“Perfect,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are so hot,” a second fan added.

“So stunning,” a third individual asserted.

Abby has shared a number of sizzling posts of herself on social media recently. On June 23, she left her fans breathless after she rocked a white bralette that displayed her cleavage and flaunted her busty assets, per The Inquisitr.