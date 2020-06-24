Arianny Celeste Shares Smoking Hot Pictures Of Herself & Brittney Palmer: ‘Happy Birthday’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to wish her co-worker and friend Brittney Palmer a happy birthday. She shared two pictures of herself and Brittney and looked forward to the next chapters of their friendship.

In the first image, Arianny sat atop a black tufted stool, and Brittney sat on her knees behind her. Both women wore sparkly gold dresses with different cuts. Arianny’s featured long sleeves, tied under her chest, showcasing her ample cleavage, and had a cutout to show off her taut stomach. Brittney’s dress showed off her ample bosom and had peek-a-boo shoulders that ended with puffy sleeves. Arianny wore her dark brown hair in soft curls, which hung over one shoulder from a side part, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings, a gold cross necklace, and two-toned bracelets. Brittney’s highlighted brown hair had a clip that kept it off her neck on one side, and curls cascaded over her shoulder. She wore several stud style earrings.

Both women wore eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara to help their brown eyes pop in the photos. They also both wore a lip color that complimented their skin tone and dress color while accenting their full lips. Each UFC octagon girl also appeared to have a hint of color on her cheeks. The second shot also revealed Arianny’s taupe strappy high-heeled sandals.

In the caption, Arianny wished her friend a happy birthday, and she complimented Brittney on the woman she has become. Arianny’s followers shared the love with at least 11,100 hitting the like button and more than 150 leaving an uplifting message.

“Definitely a beautiful friendship. Very beautiful. Happy Birthday,” wrote one devotee who also included cake, rose, and heart emoji.

“Happy birthday, beautiful and fellow cancerarn? Have a great day. You both are gorgeous. My birthday is tomorrow,” a second fan noted, and a cake, champagne glass, and heart emoji provided decoration to the words.

“Are you family? One blonde, one brown hair, but both have similar traces of face, similar body, and take very photos coupled. Excuse my English, is not my language, I expect that you understand well anyway. Kisses for both,” replied a third follower.

“You two are amazing and so beautiful keep up the good work and friendship,” a fourth Instagrammer enthused.

The Inquisitr previously reported that birthday girl, Brittney, shared off a sexy shot of herself sunning in a bikini atop an earthen colored rock near a refreshing looking body of water.