Laura Sagra Shows Off Incredible Figure In Soft Pink Lingerie

Dressed in some skimpy lingerie, Laura Sagra teased her Instagram followers with a sexy snap. She looked smoking hot wearing soft pink underwear that had her fans racing to view the pic.

The fitness model flaunted her enviable curves in a stunning image that she recently shared on social media. She showed off her incredible figure in the sexy outfit while bidding her fans a good morning.

Laura wore simple but functional lingerie that could easily double as sleepwear. She rocked a dusty pink camisole that skimmed her flawless figure. The piece of lingerie had thin black spaghetti straps that sat wide across her shoulders. The plunging neckline revealed her ample cleavage that peeked from the confines of the top. The camisole also had a cute black bow between her breasts.

The Colombian model teamed the camisole with its matching pair of booty shorts. The tiny pants hugged her hips and showed off her toned thighs.

Laura styled her hair in a side-part. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves that framed her face and tumbled down her back and shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup including a bold brow and red lips. The only visible jewelry that she wore was a delicate gold necklace with a cross pendant.

The 25-year-old posed in front of a lattice trellis with a climbing vine attached to it. Although her body faced the camera, Laura angled her face away from the lens. She held the hem of the camisole loosely in both hands. Laura looked into the distance and parted her lips for the shot.

A translator was used to translate her caption. She wished her fans a good morning and told them to remember that the brightness of the day ahead did not depend on the sun, but on the smile that you wore.

Not only did the pic spark a frenzied excitement among her fans, but many of her admirers resonated with her message. They took to the comments section to engage with her and tell her what they thought of the image.

“U get prettier every day!” one fan raved.

Another follower thought that the pink color suited Laura.

“That color looks good on you, darling!” they complimented her.

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical and shared their feelings with Laura.

“Gorgeous figure, my crush. Love you @laura_sagra sweetheart (heart emoji),” they gushed.

Laura has over 863,000 fans on Instagram alone. She frequently updates her social media pages with new content to pique the interest of her fans. Her strategy seems to be working because this specific snap has already garnered over 27,000 likes and 259 comments.