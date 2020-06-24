Russell Simmons’ Sexual Assault Accuser Bashes Jay-Z & Tidal For Including Him In Black Lives Matter Talk

Sil Lai Abrams, one of the women who accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault, is speaking out after the Def Jam CEO was featured on a Black Lives Matter panel discussion.

According to Billboard, Simmons was asked by Tidal to be a part of the streaming service’s show Drink Champs. The episode was slated to discuss the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and several other Black people who have been allegedly killed by police officers. Simmons joined several other panelists for the episode, including reporter Marc Lamont Hill.

After seeing the promotional tweet for the episode, which was first posted on Tuesday, June 23, Abrams took to Twitter to share her frustrations with both Jay-Z’s company, Tidal, and Diddy’s company, Revolt TV.

Prior to Simmons’ appearance on Drink Champs being promoted on Tidal’s Twitter page, Simmons also appeared on The Breakfast Club. During his time on the show, Simmons denied the sexual assault accusations brought against him, which were also put into the forefront during HBO Max’s documentary On the Record.

Abrams said companies like Tidal and Revolt, which are both ran by Black men, are purposely aligning themselves with Simmons.

“There is *absolutely* an underground movement by powerful Black men in music to help Russell avoid accountability and whitewash his legacy,” Abrams tweeted. “The Breakfast Club airs on Puffy’s Revolt network. Tidal is owned by Jay Z. Both platforms have had Russell Simmons on talking about social justice issues despite the allegations of sexual violence and harassment he has engaged in for decades. All three men are Black music moguls.”

Abrams’ tweets almost instantly began receiving traction, as hundreds of users retweeted and “liked” her posts. Hours later, Tidal took down the promotional tweet from its page. Additionally, the company shared it won’t air the episode on its app.

After being called out from Abrams directly about his role in the discussion, Hill shared via Twitter why he didn’t address Simmons’ allegations while he was filming the episode. Hill said he didn’t know Simmons would be a part of the episode and was visibly upset when he realized Simmons would be joining the talk. Although he said in his tweets he did address the matter with the show’s producers, Hill also apologized for not speaking up to Simmons.

Simmons’ allegations first surfaced in 2017. Drew Dixon, who was Simmons’ A&R executive at Def Jam, told The New York Times that Simmons allegedly raped her at his home in 1995. Soon after, Abrams, screenwriter Jenny Lumet, singer Tina Baker, and several other women claimed Simmons sexually harassed or assaulted them. Since the accusations, Simmons has been living in Bali and denies any sexual misconduct.