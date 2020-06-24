UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Post-Workout Abs In Tiny Black Top

Paige VanZant put her newly sculpted figure on display after a workout for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she posed in a small sports bra and tights which gave fans a glimpse of her chiseled midsection.

The flyweight fighter has been posting a series of workout pics and clips in preparation for her upcoming bout next next month at UFC 251, and for this snap she uploaded a group shot. She posed inside an MMA cage alongside three other fighters, and tagged the American Top Team Portland training facility.

VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – and her crew looked exhausted. The 26-year-old stood in her bare feet and had her blond hair in tight braided rows. Beside her in a gray shirt was Liz Tracy, who according to her bio is a Jiu Jitsu expert. VanZant also tagged another MMA fighter named Aaron Holmes. Both of those athletes wore shin guards and MMA training gloves.

The gains from VanZant’s recent intense training were evident in the photo. She rocked a small black sports bra that had a low neckline and thin shoulder straps. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant also sported black tights and a knee pad on her left leg. Her gym attire offered fans a clear view of her washboard abs, as the flyweight has been cutting weight in recent weeks. She held her left hand up and made a “number one” sign with her finger, and added a caption thanking the crew for the training session.

Many of the UFC fighter’s 2.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the snap, and more than 35,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. VanZant had over 130 comments and most of the responses centered around her defined midsection. Several fellow UFC competitors, including Rachael Ostovich and Ed Herman, commented on VanZant’s lean physique.

“Abs are back!” Bellator fighter Arlene Blencowe wrote while adding a fire emoji.

“Nice abs can’t wait for your fight,” one fan responded along with a strong emoji.

“I wonder how many pizzas I would need to stop eating to get abs like that,” a follower jokingly asked.

“It should be illegal to be this pretty,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant showed off her figure a couple weeks ago with a mirror selfie. She posed in a sports bra with comic book graphics, and tight black leggings. In her caption, she mentioned the body gains were due to “hard work.” That post earned over 72,000 likes.