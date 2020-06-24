Lyna Perez Thrills Instagram Followers In A Turquoise Bikini

Bikini model Lyna Perez amazed Instagram fans with her most recent post. The petite bombshell shared an image of herself in a barely-there, bright blue bikini that wowed her audience almost instantaneously. Less than an hour after it was posted, the photo had over 40,000 likes.

That reaction is not unusual – the social media star’s posts generally accumulate over 200,000 likes and thousands of admiring comments.

In this stunning picture, Lyna was beach-side, giving viewers a smoldering gaze over her right shoulder. She was sitting on a sand-colored cushion and facing the ocean. The water in front of her was clear and peaceful, with the beginning of a sunset reflecting rose and peach tones across the mellow waves. A few pink clouds float just above the horizon.

She teasingly inquired if fans liked the view, with a heart emoji attached.

No doubt the setting was gorgeous, but it was pretty obvious that wasn’t what she was referencing.

Lyna’s voluptuous curves and perfectly tanned skin made the sunset pale in comparison. Her tiny bathing suit was a pop of color against the pastel background. A thin strap wrapped around her arched back, securing the top of her bikini against her shapely bust.

The bikini bottom was a thong style, revealing almost all of Lyna’s impressive derriere. Another tiny strap wrapped around the model’s left hip was visible, further accentuating her curvaceous booty and narrow waist.

Her left shoulder was cocked slightly backward, and she rested her left hand on her bare thigh. The model’s wavy brunette mane was parted in the center and cascaded all the way down her back, with a few tendrils framing her face. She looked down at the camera coquettishly, with her left eyebrow slightly arched. One side of her mouth curved into an almost imperceptible smile.

Lyna’s makeup appeared minimal and drew attention to her beautiful, brown eyes. It appears she wore light shadow and liner, accompanied by mascara. Soft nude lips completed the look.

Fans responded enthusiastically, with many affirmations, as well as heart and fire emoji.

“You have the body of an angel and you’re such a gorgeous goddess,” raved one follower.

Another fan joked, “You’re blocking the ocean!”

Most comments were variations of “You’re my best view!”

There was no geo-tag to confirm her location, but this lovely celebrity was definitely in paradise.

Earlier this month, Lyna was decked in another vibrant bikini posed in front of a matching orange dirt bike.