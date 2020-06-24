‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve & Kayla Have An Emotional Conversation

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, June 25, 2020 reveal that there will be some emotional scenes in this week’s penultimate episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and his former wife Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) have an emotional conversation.

The pair have been dancing around their feelings for one another ever since Steve had surgery to take out a chip implanted in his brain that made him believe that he was Stefano DiMera. Following the surgery, Steve found out that he and Kayla had divorced and that she had moved on with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Steve as devastated to learn that Kayla had moved on with her life and had fallen in love with Justin. He wanted to fight for her and get their relationship back on track. However, after thinking it through he decided that he wanted to let her be happy and took himself out of the running for her heart.

A few weeks later, Steve realized that he didn’t want to live without the love of his life and decided to confess everything to her. However, he was just seconds too late. He walked in on Justin proposing to Kayla, who accepted his offer.

Now, Steve and Kayla will finally sit down and have a heart-to-heart about everything that has happened just days before she’s set to walk down the aisle with Justin. The conversation could sway Kayla decision to marry Justin and ruin their wedding.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will be angered when her former boyfriend Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) makes her a surprising offer. Xander has been trying to do everything in his power to win Sarah back, but she’s been reluctant to entertain his ideas.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) will tell Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that she plans to give her unborn baby to someone in Salem. Could it be her brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), or Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering)?

Finally, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will share a new concern with her soon-to-be husband Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) on the night before their wedding.

Lani has been worried about her pregnancy following the loss of the couple’s firstborn child, David Abraham, and is now feeling like something is off when a mysterious person begins to spy on her before the nuptials.