Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Bare Derrière In Lowered Jeans

Laci Kay Somers knows how to grab the attention of her 10+ million Instagram followers. With photos and videos that show her scantly clad in barely-there bikinis, she is sure to leave them wanting more. On Wednesday, she outdid herself with a snap that featured her wearing a pair of jeans pulled down over her bodacious behind.

The model was standing outside for the photo. She posed next to a large truck, and other vehicles as well as rock formations were visible behind her. It appeared to be a clear sunny day, and the blond beauty took complete advantage of the weather by baring her skin.

Laci wore an itty-bitty, cheetah-print top with off-the-shoulder sleeves. She wore the top low, showing off her voluptuous chest. Her jeans were pulled down over her booty, giving her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her fabulous curves. She wore a black G-string, of which very little could be seen.

For the best view, the popular influencer stood at a slight side angle with her back facing the camera. The bare skin on her back, shoulders, and cheeks glowed in the sunlight. Laci turned her face to the sky with her eyes closed and lips parted, seeming to enjoy the warmth of the sun.

Laci wore her platinum locks styled with a deep side part with most of her hair pulled over one shoulder to show off her back. As far as makeup, Laci appeared to be wearing a light application of eye shadow, mascara, and blush on her cheeks. She also wore a pink shade of lipstick.

The post was a hit with more than 42,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of it going live.

In the post’s caption, Laci wrote that she was soaking up some sun.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, her fans were thrilled with the sexy snap.

Some took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“A true beauty with an amazing body you got the full package lady,” wrote one admirer.

“You are truly amazing from any and every angle,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You are the most beautiful person I have ever seen,” gushed a third follower.

“You look absolutely amazing in this picture,” a fourth admirer commented.

Not too long ago, Laci gave her fans something to get excited bout when she shared a picture that featured her pulling the string on her bikini.