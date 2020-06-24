‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Denise Richards Divulges Shocking Spoiler: Shauna Is Married!

The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richards dropped a bombshell in a recent interview. According to an episode of “People TV’s Couch Surfing,” she confirmed that her alter-ego, Shauna Fulton, is married.

Richards, perhaps unknowingly, answered one of the fans’ most burning questions. On one of the last episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful pre-shutdown, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna stood in front of a Las Vegas chapel. The cliffhanger moment had fans wondering about whether they had tied the knot.

Richards Confirms That Shauna Is Married

In the interview, Richards spoke about working on the CBS soap opera. When she was asked about when The Bold and the Beautiful would be returning, Richards said that she did not know. However, she also confirmed that fans did, in fact, see a wedding.

“When the show will be returning, I don’t know. I haven’t shot anything with the show since people have seen my character get married.”

Digging a little deeper into this statement, fans can deduce two important facts. The first is that Shauna is married and that the fans saw the wedding. The second deduction is that the only scene that Shauna could be referring to was the one where she and Ridge stood in front of the chapel, which would strongly suggest that she and Ridge tied the knot.

Looks like Ridge isn’t looking for Brooke! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IOT5IxL7tR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 14, 2020

Shauna’s Dreams Came True

The veteran actress also dished that “Shauna is very happy.” She revealed that she has received “about 10 scripts since then.”

“There’s some exciting stuff coming up,” Richards divulged and it seems as if the storyline may actually favor Shauna.

“Shauna’s very happy,” the actress confirmed. Those who follow the soap opera, know that she has always wanted to be Mrs. Ridge Forrester and has dreamed about being his wife.

What happens in Vegas definitely doesn’t stay in Vegas ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gURguD05yX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 8, 2020

Are Brooke & Ridge Over?

A quick recap reveals that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) had found Ridge in Las Vegas and had brought him home. He had been very drunk from the previous evening’s chapel shenanigans and was surprised to wake up in Brooke’s home. He called Shauna and she had been emotional when she wished him a happy life.

Brooke entered the room and wanted to talk to Ridge. She was very apologetic for kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and obviously wants her husband back.

The question on everyone’s lips is if Ridge filed the annulment papers before he left for Vegas. He wanted nothing to do with Brooke after he found out that she had betrayed him. He and Brooke had previously signed the document, so it would have been easy for him to file it.

But until The Bold and the Beautiful returns, fans will be on tenterhooks as they wait to see how the drama unfolds.

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful will still air classic episodes. The weekly theme for the week of June 22, focuses on the most memorable Daytime Emmy Award-winning moments.