Nastia Liukin Slays In Sage-Colored Bikini & Robe, Teases ‘Nothing To See Here’

Gymnast Nastia Liukin shared a new bikini snap on her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon and it quickly caused a stir among her followers. The new upload included a teasingly saucy caption and a glimpse at her bedroom, and she looked stunning as always.

The new photo showed Nastia wearing a bikini and matching coverup robe. She tagged the brand Good American in the photo, and this was an ensemble of theirs in their sage green color.

The bandeau top and high-waisted bikini pieces showcased Nastia’s long, lean figure and the robe added a touch of sass. Fans are used to seeing Nastia’s legs that seem to go on forever, but this particular pose also gave Nastia a chance to flaunt her chiseled abs as well.

The Olympian stood with one hand on her cocked hip and her other hand rested on her head. She wore dark sunglasses and a chain necklace, and she had her blond hair styled with some messy waves that were swept over her head.

In her caption, Nastia teased that there was nothing to see there and that she was just hanging out with her new plants. There was a tall plant of some sort just out of the frame of the photo, a handful of large leaves visible on the edge of the photo.

Behind Nastia was what appeared to be her white platform bed, a piece she showcased in another photo not long ago. The gymnast’s bedroom may be pretty plain at this point, but it sounds as if she’s working on adding some personal touches little by little.

By the looks of the responses to Nastia’s post, nobody paid much attention to the plant or the neutral background. In just an hour, the post had garnered more than 6,000 likes along with dozens of comments. Nastia’s phenomenal physique and sultry look were definitely the focus of these numerous notes of appreciation.

“You’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” one follower praised.

“Obsessed with this!!” a fan shared.

“You are perfection,” another follower detailed.

“Summertime in The Matrix,” someone else wrote, a reference to the infamous Keanu Reeves movie series that definitely suited the vibe Nastia gave off with this particular outfit.

Nastia has posted a number of bikini snaps in recent days, noting that she is excited for it to be summertime and swimsuit season. This latest look certainly highlighted all of the gymnast’s most notable assets and fans appeared eager to see more.