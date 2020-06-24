WWE News: Injured Former Champion Gives Update On Possible Return

The New Day is one of the most successful stables in WWE history, but they have not been at full strength for quite a while. Xavier Woods suffered a torn Achilles and underwent surgery back in October. Fans have been hoping that he would be back with Big E and Kofi Kingston before too long, but haven’t heard much from him. Now, the former tag team champion has updated everyone on his status, and it truly isn’t the best of news.

Woods went down with a supposed ankle injury during a match against The Revival last year. Upon further evaluation, the injury was much worse than initially anticipated, and he had to have surgery, which typically takes six to nine months to recover from.

It’s now been eight months since his surgery, so fans have been wondering when Woods will return. On Wednesday’s episode of The Bump, which can be viewed here, he was able to give an update on his status. Sadly, he doesn’t seem to have much more information to share.

“I, unfortunately, don’t have an update on when I’m going to be back for in-ring action, but I am feeling pretty good. I’m moving around. I’m doing calf raises and what-not. Things are coming along. I can’t let the goose out of the bag yet, you know? I don’t know if that’s a saying, but it is now.”

Since Woods left in-ring action with his severe injury, his stable mates Kingston and Big E have won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on two different occasions. A couple of weeks after Woods went down, The New Day defeated The Revival to capture the titles.

On an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in mid-April, they won the titles again in a unique way. Big E defeated Jey Uso and The Miz in a Three-Way Dance, which earned The New Day the tag titles, despite only one member of each team involved.

Throughout their history, The New Day has had eight runs with the tag team titles from Raw and SmackDown. Usually, it is the combination of Woods and Big winning the titles, as Kingston has been more of the singles competitor.

Although Woods has been sidelined for more than half a year, The New Day has not slowed down. The current version may be short-handed, but their success has continued to be a focal point for the blue brand. Once Woods does return, they’ll only get stronger.