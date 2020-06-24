Teyana Taylor Reveals Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Baby At Home Following Their Music Collaboration

Teyana Taylor recently shared that music icon Erykah Badu will deliver her baby later this year.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Taylor and her husband, Brooklyn Nets player Iman Shumpert are expecting their second baby girl. Just several weeks after the couple made their announcement via Taylor’s music video, “Wake Up Love,” she shared on Nick Cannon Radio that she and Shumpert are already planning her birthing process. During the interview, Uproxx reports Taylor said she will be having her new baby at the family’s home. She also added that Badu would be involved in the birthing process and will be helping her along the way.

“I’m considering a home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah [Badu],” Taylor said. “She and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited. I’ll have her just sing her verse from “Lowkey” to me to calm my nerves.”

Although she rose to fame with hits like “Bag Lady,” and “Next Lifetime” in the 1990s, Parents Magazine shared that Badu has been delivering babies as a certified doula since 2001. She’s delivered multiple babies since then, and her clients reportedly refer to her as “Erykah Badoula.” At the time of the article, Badu was planning to receive her midwife certification soon and wanted to open birthing centers in inner-city neighborhoods. The singer hasn’t shared if she’s still moving forward with those plans recently.

Shumpert also isn’t a stranger to delivering a baby. Back in 2015, he surprisingly delivered he and Taylor’s first child, Iman Tayla. Their baby came weeks before her due date, and Taylor had to give birth at the couple’s home. Taylor shared a touching moment from that night on her new project, The Album.

Taylor and Badu recently collaborated together on her The Album. The 23-track project features Taylor and Badu singing together on “Lowkey,” which she admitted she didn’t think would happen to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. While she’s collaborated with other notable artists on The Album, including Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill and Rick Ross, she shared how excited she was to work with Badu, who is known for not working with many artists. Prior to getting a response from Badu, Taylor said she was anxious to ask the Grammy winner to work on her album due to her fame.

“I get the chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me three months to ask her,” Taylor said. “That’s how scared I was. Even if she would’ve said no, I would have been happy to even know that she heard the record. I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu. It meant a lot to me because it also showed me that my hard work wasn’t going unnoticed.”