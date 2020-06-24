‘RHOBH’ Stars Say New Episode Is ‘Worth The Wait’ As Fiery Promo Shows Erika Going Off On Denise’s Husband

The back half of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' 10th season will feature more drama between the ladies and Denise Richards' outspoken husband.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars say the return of their show after a long hiatus will be “worth the wait.” A new promo released by Bravo was shared by RHOBH stars Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley with the teaser caption ahead of the Bravo reality show’s long-awaited return on July 8.

In the clip, Erika is shown getting into a heated exchange with Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers.

After Aaron asked Erika, “Do you really want to go there? I can go anywhere,” in the sneak peek scene, the singer clapped back to tell him, “I’m fine going– Come see about me, I don’t give a f*ck.”

The Chicago star later opened up in a confessional to say, “We don’t need your opinion, Aaron.”

It’s unclear what the argument was about, but Aaron has been a thorn in the Housewives’ side all season.

The healing center guru previously butted heads with several of the women at a barbecue at Kyle’s house, where he tried to shut down a conversation after blasting the group for previously talking inappropriately in front of Denise’s teen daughters. Erika was put off by Aaron’s bully behavior, and ultimately walked away while saying, “I’m not accepting this bullsh*t.”

Aaron and Denise ended up storming out of Kyle’s back yard following the tense scene.

In the caption to her post about the episode, Erika teased, “Ice Queen returns,” while her co-star Lisa Rinna quoted her “Come see about me” line, which is already a hashtag.

“Oh Erika, you are SO my favorite,” one fan commented. “Always ready to raise the bullsh*t flag. It’s so utterly refreshing.”

“Dude shouldn’t get involved,” another wrote of Aaron. “Denise can handle her own…he will learn once he watches himself!”

“Can’t wait to see this, he sooo needed to be put in his place!” a third fan added of Denise’s husband.

And in comments to Kyle’s Instagram post of the clip, another fan wrote of Aaron, “He can be another Housewife!!!”

Other fans were fired up about the long and unexpected hiatus for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially during the COVID-19 quarntines when many other shows have halted filming. Last week, Denise told People TV that she thinks the show went on hiatus because they got “so far behind with the confessionals” due to the coronavirus crisis.

Whatever the reason for the delay, it’s clear that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can’t wait for July 8.