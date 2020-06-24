Addison Rae Stuns In Yellow Bikini, Shows Off Killer Figure

TikTok superstar Addison Rae Easterling captivated fans around the world on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, June 24. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 20.9 million followers and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 19-year-old glowed as she was photographed lounging poolside. Addison took center stage while she posed directly in front of the camera, sitting down on the pool’s edge and tugging on her top. She also exuded a happy vibe as she slightly smiled and directed her gaze into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as they fell down her back and over her shoulders in slight waves.

Addison also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup for the image, elevating her poolside look to a more glamorous level. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, eyeliner, bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

What stole the show, however, was her famous and curvy figure as she flaunted her body in a two-piece bikini.

Her yellow bikini top, which tied around her neck and back, did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. The swimsuit’s triangular cups also exposed a bit of the beauty’s cleavage and underboob.

She teamed the bikini bra with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not provide too much coverage. The bottoms, which featured a high-rise cut, particularly showed off the model’s curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the briefs’ side-straps, which Addison had tied into bows, drew eyes toward her her toned core.

She finished the look off with a pair of large hoop earrings and a bracelet.

Addison did not reveal where she was photographed.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she simply shared a sun and cloud emoji.

The new update was met with an ample amount of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 1.9 million likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 23,000 followers also quickly headed to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her figure, beauty, and bikini.

“Prettiest,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful,” a second admirer added.

“The queen,” a third follower chimed in.

“My sunshine,” a fourth fan asserted.

Addison has stunned her millions of fans with a number of beautiful shots of herself, especially as of late. On June 22, she shared a slideshow that displayed her in a revealing cut-out garment, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 4.6 million likes.