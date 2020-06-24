Brooklyn Millard Slays In A Skimpy White String Bikini While Relaxing At The Beach

Brooklyn Millard took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a sexy new pic of herself with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin while spending some time at the beach.

In the racy photo, Brooklyn looked like a blond bombshell as she wore a tiny white string bikini. The skimpy top boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured racy cutouts and a low cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the photo.

Brooklyn sat with her knees in the sand for the pic. She had one hand tugging at her bikini bottoms while the other rested on her leg. She arched her back and tilted her head to the side as she wore a big smile on her face. In the background of the photo, a white sand beach and rolling waves could be seen.

Brooke wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the platinum locks in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with light pink lip gloss.

Brooklyn’s 656,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the snap. The photo garnered more than 17,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 330 messages during that time.

“Beautiful princess,” one follower wrote.

“Brooke you look incredible,” another stated.

“You are gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Looking absolutely breathtaking,” a fourth person commented.

The model is mainly known for her racy bathing suits photos. However, she’s often been seen sporting tiny tops, tight workout gear, and sexy lingerie in her posts as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she showed off her fit figure in a tiny white bikini by the ocean. To date, that snap has collected more than 24,000 likes and over 580 comments.