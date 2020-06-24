Shantal Monique Goes Braless Under Lace Dress With Plunging Neckline

Shantal Monique heated up her Instagram page with a smoking hot update that featured her showing off plenty of skin. On Wednesday, she shared a racy snap that saw her going braless under a lace dress that had a plunging neckline.

The Playboy model’s steamy post can be seen on her Instagram page. She posed outside near a concrete wall. She did not elaborate any more on the location of the photo.

Shantal’s dress was made of white lace fabric. The number had short capped sleeves and the neckline, which went all the way down to her waist, was wide open. The edges of the neckline barely covered her nipples, and most of her voluptuous chest was exposed. The dress had a ribbon belt that was loosely tied around her slim midsection. She stood with one leg forward through the opening of the dress, which exposed her taut lower abs. A pair of white bikini panties with thin strings pulled high on her hips was visible through the dress.

The snapshot captured the beauty from a slight side angle as she leaned against the wall. She gazed ahead with a serious expression on her face while she held one of her hands on her hip. Her shapely arms and toned thighs were on display. Her smooth skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

Shantal styled her blond tresses straight. Her makeup application looked to include smoky eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and contoured cheeks. She also wore a rose gloss on her lips and a white polish on her long nails.

The post was an instant hit, garnering more than 15,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In a lengthy post, she left an encouraging message about putting people in boxes.

Many of her followers took some time to leave a flattering reply.

“A nice addition to my morning cup of coffee,” joked one Instagram user.

“you are the most Perfect girl in the world,” a second admirer chimed in.

“One of your most beautiful pictures!!! Some people will only love you as long as you fit in their box. Don’t be afraid to disappoint,” wrote a third fan.

“As the song goes, free your mind and the rest will follow. Great pic of you too!” a fourth follower commented.

Shantal has an amazing body, and she does not seem to mind showing it off. Most of her Instagram posts show her wearing risqué outfits. Last month, she shared a picture that saw her looking smoking hot in a sheer top and a pair of bikini bottoms.