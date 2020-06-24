Fifth ‘Scream’ Movie Coming In 2021, And It Will Star David Arquette As Dewey Riley

Deputy Dewey Riley is returning to the Scream franchise as a fifth film is coming from Paramount Pictures with David Arquette on board. There have been plenty of rumors for years, but the confirmation has finally arrived as Spyglass Media Group is joining Paramount for the 2021 release.

Ready or Not filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin will direct the film. Scream co-creator Kevin William will serve as executive producer with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-writing the script, as reported by Bloody-Disgusting.

There are no title or plot details yet for the film, but there is confirmation that it will be set in the same universe. The first three films centered on Sidney Prescott and her journey to stay alive in a world full of serial killers.

Neve Campbell has famously owned the role of Sidney in the entire franchise.

Scream 4 in 2011 focused on a new group of teens, but still involved members of Sidney’s family. That led to Campbell and Arquette being brought back along with Courteney Cox’s character of Gale Weathers.

Wednesday’s announcement did not reveal any other actors, but additional casting is said to be coming soon. The Inquisitr first reported on Arquette’s involvement with the fifth Scream about a month ago, but a time for its release wasn’t known.

Dimension Films

If you haven’t yet seen any of the Scream movies, please note that there are spoilers ahead for some of them.

Having the character of Dewey Riley come back means that the story for the fifth film will continue for the nearly 25-year-old franchise. Campbell has previously revealed that there have been conversations about her returning to reprise her role as Sidney.

Another big name from that movie has said he’d be interested in returning. During an interview with ET Online last month, Matthew Lillard said he would love to come back, and he’s available if they ask him.

“I would love to come back. Actors, for the most part, most of us are out here tap dancing as fast as we can to feed our families and get jobs. So if there was a chance to come back, that made sense, yes.”

Lillard said that his character of Stu Macher was initially to return in Scream 3 with the big revelation that he survived the original movie. That idea didn’t happen, and as far as fans know, Stu is still dead.

The original Scream hit theaters in 1996. The fifth film will be the first without co-creator and director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.