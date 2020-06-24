Daniella Chavez Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Leather Pants

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez sent fans into a frenzy after she posted some sexy new images of herself on Wednesday, June 24. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the post with her 12.9 million followers, and it gained traction just seconds after going live.

Daniella radiated as she was photographed outdoors for the two-photo series while mountains filled the background behind her. She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera while next to her car. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted, pushed her chest forward, and propped her backside out. The 24-year-old model also averted the camera’s lens.

Her long platinum blond hair was styled pin-straight and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Per usual, Daniella also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that significantly glammed her look up. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, a nude lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows.

Still, it was her killer figure that easily stood out in the images, as she flaunted them with a stylish and flattering ensemble.

She sported a long-sleeved, dark purple sweater that looked to be made out of velour and featured a large skeleton head design in the front. The garment was not very tight on the model but still managed to highlight her busty chest. Furthermore, as the model had lifted her top up in one of the images, she was able to display her toned and flat core.

She paired the garment with a pair of leather pants that had no trouble flaunting her curvaceous figure as they were extremely tight on her. The pants particularly showed off her bodacious derriere and curvy hips.

Daniella finished the look off with a black beanie hat and a pair of sunglasses.

She did not reveal where she was photographed for the images. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated in Spanish that she possessed just a little bit of “evil.”

The post was received with a large amount of support from fans, garnering more than 46,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 450 followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her physique, beauty, and outfit.

“My favorite Chilean,” one user wrote, in Spanish.

“Beautiful,” a second admirer added.

“Always cute,” a third individual chimed in.

Daniella has stunned her fans with many eye-catching posts of herself on social media. On June 9, she shared a sexy video that displayed her in a skimpy jumpsuit, per The Inquisitr.