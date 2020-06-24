Kindly Myers Shows Off ‘Playboy’ Tan Lines In Sexy Black Bikini

Kindly Myers showed off her tan lines and her bombshell body in the latest update added to her feed. The model’s post went live on her page an hour ago, and her 2 million followers are loving the sight.

The sizzling shot captured Kindly posed in profile. The geotag in the post indicated that she was in Mexico, where she was taking part in a shoot with Playboy. The photo appeared to have been snapped at dusk, and a few puffy clouds covered the purple sky. The ocean was filled with small waves, and the water stretched out as far as the eye could see.

The model struck a sexy pose with one toe tipped on the ground in front of her. The other leg was straight and Kindly arched her back a bit. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare and ran one hand through her long, blond curls. The bombshell placed her other arm on her thigh and flaunted her incredible physique in a black swimsuit.

The top had tiny sleeves that clung to her biceps, leaving her shoulders and bronze back bare. It looked like the front of the piece had a tie in the middle, but only a portion of it was able to be seen due to the way that Kindly was posed. On her lower half, Kindly sported a pair of thong bottoms that exposed her pert derriere in its entirety. Its thin straps stretched on her hips, and the tattoo on her side was fully visible. She had a tan line that boasted the iconic Playboy logo on her left cheek.

Kindly styled her long, blond locks with loose, beachy waves that fell down her back and nearly grazed her derriere. It looked like she was done up in a striking application of makeup. Kindly’s look appeared to include defined brows and a few thick coats of mascara on her lashes. The bottom of her eyes seemed like they were lined with jet-black eyeliner, and she brushed her cheeks with a light pink blush.

Kindly’s fans have not been shy about showing their admiration for the new update. The post has attracted over 4,000 likes and 104 comments. Some social media users commented on her figure, while many others used emoji.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” one follower commented with a few red hearts.

“Simply perfection. So gorgeous and hot,” a second fan complimented.

“Prettiest lady with sexxiest [sic] abs legs booty feet n toes,” a third fan gushed with a series of emoji.