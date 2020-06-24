Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Are Reportedly Back On Good Terms

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have reconnected amid their 'Vanderpump Rules' firings.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have rekindled their friendship after suffering a falling out during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules last year.

Months after Stassi revealed that she needed a break from her former bestie, an insider claims the former Bravo stars are back on good terms with one another, even though they aren’t exactly best friends at the moment.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more and while they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another,” a source told Us Weekly magazine.

As Vanderpump Rules viewers will recall, Stassi and Katie Maloney decided to end their friendships with Kristen last summer after growing frustrated with her on-again, off-again relationship with her former boyfriend, Brian Carter, which they believed she was lying about. However, after Stassi and Kristen were fired from the show at the same time due to their allegedly racist past behavior, they got back in touch.

Stassi and Kristen “have touched base about all of the recent news about them coming out” but said that “their feud is not exactly over,” the source continued.

Because Stassi and Kristen’s issues with one another had been snowballing for so long, and actually began before filming on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules began in 2019, the two women will have a lot to work through if they ever want to get to a better place within their relationship.

In addition to getting back in touch with one another after their firings, Stassi and Kristen have also began working with the same representative, Steve Honig, who released a joint statement from them earlier this month after Bravo confirmed they would not be appearing on the upcoming ninth season of their reality series. In the statement, both women said that after acknowledging the mistakes they’ve made in the past and apologizing for their behavior, they were hoping to move forward with their lives “in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life over a week ago that Stassi and Kristen were talking “constantly” after being fired from Vanderpump Rules. As the source noted, Stassi and Kristen have been supporting one another and crying with one another after learning that they would no longer be a part of the Bravo show that made them famous.