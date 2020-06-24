Daisy Keech Shows Some Skin In A Pink Bikini For Video Filmed Inside A Cenote

Daisy's TikTok video included audio of Ariana Grande's voice.

Daisy Keech delighted her 5.7 million TikTok followers on Tuesday with a new video that captured the model flaunting her spectacular figure in a bikini that showed a lot of skin.

The setting of Daisy’s video was a cenote, which she described as “magical” in the caption of her video. It was likely located in or near Tulum, Mexico, where Daisy has been vacationing with her fellow members of The Clubhouse. She was filming in an area of the sinkhole that was rather dark. The craggy ceiling of the underground cave was covered with pointy stalactites, and a small opening was allowing a small shaft of light to illuminate the water behind Daisy. A few people were swimming in the natural pool.

Daisy stood on a stone walkway some distance away from the water. The model wore a bubblegum pink bikini. It included a strapless bandeau top with a flirty tie detail in the center of the bust. A second thick band of fabric circled Daisy’s ribcage underneath her breasts, and it was also knotted in the center of her chest. Its long ties dangled down over her flat stomach.

Daisy’s bottoms featured a daringly low scoop front and a thong back that left little to the imagination. The garment included two silver ring embellishments and long ties on the sides of her hips.

At one point in her video, Daisy raised her arms out to the sides. This made her tiny top rise up so that she was teasing a hint of underboob. She was also flaunting her trim hourglass shape and slender thighs.

Daisy showed off her acting skills by lip-syncing to audio from a Victorious episode. It was a soundbite of Ariana Grande’s character Cat Valentine talking about the lunar landing and how she would react to being on the moon. Daisy and her fellow model Mariana Morais used the same TikTok sound in a video that they filmed on a beach.

Daisy’s video began with a shot of the model bending forward right in front of the camera to reveal a tantalizing amount of cleavage. After she straightened up, she gave the camera a playful twirl, flashing her peachy posterior as she did so.

Daisy’s blond hair was wavy and damp, as if she’d been in the water. She seemingly had little or no makeup on, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Daisy’s video has been liked over 460,000 times since she initially shared it on her account. It has also garnered over 2,400 comments.

“Barbie is that you!” read one response to her video.

“The talent in this vid is amazing,” another fan remarked.

“Tell us how it feels to be perfect,” a third admirer wrote.