Hungarian Fitness Trainer Anita Herbert Flaunts Chiseled Body In Tiny Bikini

Anita Herbert tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, June 23, with her most recent post. The Hungarian fitness model and coach took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself soaking up the sun in a skimpy bikini that put her chiseled body fully on display.

The photo showed her sitting on a white structure at the beach. She was in a three-quarter pose, allowing the viewer to get a good look of her front and side body.

She sizzled in a two-piece swimsuit with black polka dots against a light olive green background. Her top had thin straps that went around her neck and small triangles that exposed her cleavage. Her matching bikini bottoms had equally small straps that sat high, baring her muscular lower body.

Herbert wore her hair parted on the left and styled in two side braids, which she grabbed with both hands in the picture. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized shades for an edgy detail.

In the caption, Herbert urged her fans to download a free sample of her e-book by clicking on the link in her bio. The sample outlines what comes with her “Limitless FitQueen Challenge.” In under a day, the post has attracted more than 22,600 likes and over 260 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to note their admiration for Herbert and also to engage with her caption, asking questions and sharing their expectations.

“Alright girl, I just joined your next challenge! Help me make this happen! I’m excited and nervous, I never follow through so please help me!!” one user wrote.

“Super excited…. going to join this one.. it’s going to be a start of my fitness journey as I have been struggling for 2-3 years to achieve my desired body… because of not being consistent, health issues, cravings and lack of self control…. hope this time I will not fail myself,” shared another user.

“Love all your challenges! Much love to you gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Omggggg look at that hot body,” added a fourth fan.

Herbert uses her social media presence to share photos of her fit body and an array of fitness-related content, including videos and tips. She recently showed off her abs in a photo in which she rocked a sexy, two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously shared. On top, she added a pop of color with a garment in varying blue hues. It looked like a mix between a bikini and a crop top, and it cut off near her ribs.