CJ Sparxx Showcases Her Hourglass Curves While Wearing A Colorful Thong Bikini: ‘Unicorn Vibez’

CJ Sparxx left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday night. The model showcased her hourglass figure while rocking a scanty bathing suit.

In the racy pics, CJ looked hotter than ever as she sported a purple, pink, and blue bikini with a galaxy print. The tiny top fastened behind her back and exposed her massive cleavage. The tiny straps also accentuated her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they put her long, lean legs in the spotlight as well. Her flat tummy, impressive abs, and round booty were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, CJ sat on an outdoor chair with her legs apart. She had one hand resting behind her for balance and the other on her leg as she tilted her face towards the sky. In the second shot she looked directly into the camera and posed with one hand beside her head. The final pic featured her with her backside towards the camera as she tugged at her bikini bottoms and soaked up some sun.

CJ wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long, damp locks in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal eyeliner, as well as bare eyelids and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and chin. She completed the look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

CJ’s 887,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the post, clicking the like button more than 14,000 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“Wow! You’re getting more beautiful every day babe. Love you!” one follower stated.

“So provocative and bewitching,” declared another.

” Hot hot hot,” a third comment read.

“Look amazing!!!” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ is known for rocking racy ensembles in her online snaps. Recently she piqued the attention of her followers when she sported a plunging black sports bra and a pair of skintight blue leggings. To date, that post has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 300 comments.